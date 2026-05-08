President's Rule Speculation Grows As TN Govt Formation Crisis Deepens

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Speculation over the possibility of President's Rule in Tamil Nadu intensified as the political deadlock over government formation deepened amid allegations of horse-trading, alleged forged support letters and missing MLAs.

With the term of the present Tamil Nadu government ending on May 10, uncertainty continues over who will form the next government in the State

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reportedly made it clear that no party will be invited to form the government unless it proves the support of at least 118 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party in the April 23 Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, has been attempting to secure outside support to cross the majority mark.

The DMK-led alliance won 73 seats, while the AIADMK-led front secured 53 seats.

TVK held talks with the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(M).

The Congress extended support through its five MLAs, taking TVK's tally to 113. CPI and CPI(M), which have two MLAs each, later announced unconditional outside support to a Vijay-led government, pushing the number to 117.

However, Vijay may have to resign from one of the two constituencies he won, reducing the effective strength once again and leaving TVK short of the required majority.

Though VCK support is expected, uncertainty continues over the final numbers. The crisis took a dramatic turn late on Friday night when AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran rushed to Raj Bhavan and met Governor Arlekar, alleging large-scale horse-trading by TVK leaders.

The controversy revolved around AMMK-backed MLA S. Kamaraj, who was reportedly shown as supporting TVK.

Dhinakaran alleged that forged support letters were sent to the Governor through WhatsApp and claimed Kamaraj had gone“missing”.

Soon after, Kamaraj himself appeared before the media along with Dhinakaran outside Raj Bhavan late on Friday night. Kamaraj denied officially supporting TVK and alleged misuse of his signature.

Dhinakaran later filed a police complaint seeking action against those responsible for the alleged forgery.

TVK, however, rejected the allegations and released a video purportedly showing Kamaraj voluntarily signing a support letter in favour of the party.

TVK accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation to stall the formation of a Vijay-led government.

Political observers say that if the deadlock continues and allegations of horse-trading escalate further, the Governor could submit a report to the Centre citing an extraordinary constitutional situation in Tamil Nadu, potentially paving the way for President's Rule.

With less than 48 hours left before the present government's term expires, hectic political negotiations are continuing in Chennai amid mounting uncertainty over the State's next government.