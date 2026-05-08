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Türkiye, Algeria Strike 13 Deals Across Key Sectors
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune oversaw the signing of 13 bilateral agreements in Ankara on Thursday, cementing a broad-based partnership spanning trade, transportation, media, disaster management, and industrial cooperation.
The deals were finalized following high-level talks and the inaugural session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with both leaders also co-signing the council's founding joint declaration.
The agreements touched on a wide range of sectors. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf signed a memorandum on postal services and telecommunications cooperation, while Fidan and Algerian Interior and Transport Minister Said Sayoud formalized an accord on international passenger and freight transport.
On social welfare, Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas and Attaf signed a memorandum covering support for independence veterans and families of martyrs. Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci and Sayoud sealed agreements on mutual recognition of driver's licenses and joint disaster and emergency management protocols.
Industrial ties were advanced through memorandums signed by Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Algerian Industry Minister Yahia Bachir, covering industrial cooperation and standards alignment. Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Algerian Agriculture Minister Yacine El-Mahdi Oualid signed a plant protection and quarantine cooperation accord.
In a significant trade development, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Algerian Foreign Trade Minister Kamel Rezig formally launched negotiations toward a preferential trade agreement between the two nations.
The deals were finalized following high-level talks and the inaugural session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with both leaders also co-signing the council's founding joint declaration.
The agreements touched on a wide range of sectors. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf signed a memorandum on postal services and telecommunications cooperation, while Fidan and Algerian Interior and Transport Minister Said Sayoud formalized an accord on international passenger and freight transport.
On social welfare, Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas and Attaf signed a memorandum covering support for independence veterans and families of martyrs. Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci and Sayoud sealed agreements on mutual recognition of driver's licenses and joint disaster and emergency management protocols.
Industrial ties were advanced through memorandums signed by Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Algerian Industry Minister Yahia Bachir, covering industrial cooperation and standards alignment. Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Algerian Agriculture Minister Yacine El-Mahdi Oualid signed a plant protection and quarantine cooperation accord.
In a significant trade development, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Algerian Foreign Trade Minister Kamel Rezig formally launched negotiations toward a preferential trade agreement between the two nations.
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