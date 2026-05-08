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Europe Faces Jet Fuel Crisis Amid Mideast Supply Shock
(MENAFN) Europe's top aviation safety body issued emergency guidance Friday on deploying alternative jet fuel grades across the continent, as the European Union moves to get ahead of potentially severe fuel shortages tied to the escalating Middle East conflict.
The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirmed that hostilities across the Middle East and Persian Gulf have already disrupted supplies of Jet A-1 — the standard aviation fuel powering European commercial flights.
As a contingency, aviation authorities and fuel suppliers are now actively exploring a broader rollout of Jet A fuel, the grade widely used across North America, including on transatlantic flights bound for Europe. EASA said it released updated guidance to equip airlines, airports, and fuel suppliers with the tools to manage that transition safely.
While the two fuel grades share many characteristics, EASA cautioned that key technical differences — including variations in freezing point and electrical conductivity — demand heightened operational precautions. The agency warned that introducing Jet A into infrastructure calibrated for Jet A-1 could generate significant safety and operational risks without rigorous, sector-wide coordination among fuel suppliers, airports, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers.
The European Commission moved in parallel Friday, issuing its own guidance to help the broader transport sector navigate potential jet fuel shortfalls. The Commission noted that no EU-wide shortage had yet materialized, but stressed that contingency planning was essential to preserving aviation safety and uninterrupted flight operations.
IATA Backs Greater Flexibility on Jet Fuel Use
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) added its voice to the alarm, warning that a prolonged Middle East conflict could send shockwaves through global aviation fuel supply chains.
Stuart Fox, IATA's director of flight and technical operations, said Friday that granting European carriers the same flexibility to switch between Jet A and Jet A-1 that Canadian airlines already enjoy would give fuel-strapped operators critically needed options. Writing on IATA's website, media stressed that any such shift would demand a carefully controlled transition and additional safeguards.
"For operators, that includes accounting for the higher freezing point of Jet A when planning routes through colder airspace and ensuring the flight remains within the aircraft's approved operating limits," said media.
"For fuel suppliers and airports, it may mean implementing a structured management-of-change process to introduce a different fuel grade safely, including updating procedures, clear labeling, communication and quality control measures," he added.
Europe has been absorbing the economic fallout of the Middle East conflict through surging energy and aviation fuel costs, compounded by widening disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. EU refineries typically satisfy around 70% of the bloc's jet fuel demand, with the remainder imported — a significant share of which originates from Gulf nations now caught in the crossfire.
The warning signs had already been flashing. International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol cautioned last month that Europe could find itself facing genuine jet fuel shortages within a compressed timeframe if supply disruptions persist.
The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirmed that hostilities across the Middle East and Persian Gulf have already disrupted supplies of Jet A-1 — the standard aviation fuel powering European commercial flights.
As a contingency, aviation authorities and fuel suppliers are now actively exploring a broader rollout of Jet A fuel, the grade widely used across North America, including on transatlantic flights bound for Europe. EASA said it released updated guidance to equip airlines, airports, and fuel suppliers with the tools to manage that transition safely.
While the two fuel grades share many characteristics, EASA cautioned that key technical differences — including variations in freezing point and electrical conductivity — demand heightened operational precautions. The agency warned that introducing Jet A into infrastructure calibrated for Jet A-1 could generate significant safety and operational risks without rigorous, sector-wide coordination among fuel suppliers, airports, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers.
The European Commission moved in parallel Friday, issuing its own guidance to help the broader transport sector navigate potential jet fuel shortfalls. The Commission noted that no EU-wide shortage had yet materialized, but stressed that contingency planning was essential to preserving aviation safety and uninterrupted flight operations.
IATA Backs Greater Flexibility on Jet Fuel Use
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) added its voice to the alarm, warning that a prolonged Middle East conflict could send shockwaves through global aviation fuel supply chains.
Stuart Fox, IATA's director of flight and technical operations, said Friday that granting European carriers the same flexibility to switch between Jet A and Jet A-1 that Canadian airlines already enjoy would give fuel-strapped operators critically needed options. Writing on IATA's website, media stressed that any such shift would demand a carefully controlled transition and additional safeguards.
"For operators, that includes accounting for the higher freezing point of Jet A when planning routes through colder airspace and ensuring the flight remains within the aircraft's approved operating limits," said media.
"For fuel suppliers and airports, it may mean implementing a structured management-of-change process to introduce a different fuel grade safely, including updating procedures, clear labeling, communication and quality control measures," he added.
Europe has been absorbing the economic fallout of the Middle East conflict through surging energy and aviation fuel costs, compounded by widening disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. EU refineries typically satisfy around 70% of the bloc's jet fuel demand, with the remainder imported — a significant share of which originates from Gulf nations now caught in the crossfire.
The warning signs had already been flashing. International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol cautioned last month that Europe could find itself facing genuine jet fuel shortages within a compressed timeframe if supply disruptions persist.
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