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Over 70 Tankers Stranded as US Tightens Iran Blockade
(MENAFN) The US military has thrown a naval stranglehold around Iran's maritime trade, with more than 70 tankers currently unable to enter or exit Iranian ports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said the stranded commercial vessels collectively hold the capacity to carry over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil, representing an estimated value of "$13 billion-plus."
The blockade, which has targeted Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, has been in force since April 13. CENTCOM confirmed the operation is being executed by more than 15,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and 20 warships.
The sweeping naval cordon has compounded pressure on regional shipping lanes and energy flows, with security risks remaining acutely elevated around the waterway — one of the most strategically critical chokepoints for global crude oil shipments.
The latest CENTCOM figures paint a stark picture: a massive volume of Iran-linked oil cargo sits stranded at sea, with no clear timeline for release. Analysts warn the prolonged standoff could inflict mounting damage on Tehran's export revenues and further strain its already pressured economy.
Energy markets have grown increasingly jittery over the prospect of sustained supply disruptions, as the broader conflict and tightening maritime restrictions continue to ripple across tanker movements throughout the Gulf region.
Adding to the gravity of the situation, ship-tracking data compiled by Anadolu showed that for the second straight day, not a single major commercial vessel transited the Strait of Hormuz in the 24 hours leading up to 0900 GMT Friday — a near-total freeze on one of the world's most vital sea corridors.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said the stranded commercial vessels collectively hold the capacity to carry over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil, representing an estimated value of "$13 billion-plus."
The blockade, which has targeted Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, has been in force since April 13. CENTCOM confirmed the operation is being executed by more than 15,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and 20 warships.
The sweeping naval cordon has compounded pressure on regional shipping lanes and energy flows, with security risks remaining acutely elevated around the waterway — one of the most strategically critical chokepoints for global crude oil shipments.
The latest CENTCOM figures paint a stark picture: a massive volume of Iran-linked oil cargo sits stranded at sea, with no clear timeline for release. Analysts warn the prolonged standoff could inflict mounting damage on Tehran's export revenues and further strain its already pressured economy.
Energy markets have grown increasingly jittery over the prospect of sustained supply disruptions, as the broader conflict and tightening maritime restrictions continue to ripple across tanker movements throughout the Gulf region.
Adding to the gravity of the situation, ship-tracking data compiled by Anadolu showed that for the second straight day, not a single major commercial vessel transited the Strait of Hormuz in the 24 hours leading up to 0900 GMT Friday — a near-total freeze on one of the world's most vital sea corridors.
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