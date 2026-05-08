403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says U.S. Nears Total Maritime Drug Bust
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared Friday that his administration has come close to severing the flow of illegal narcotics through US maritime routes, citing a sweeping 97% reduction in drugs smuggled by sea.
Addressing reporters from the White House Rose Garden, Trump framed the announcement as a landmark achievement in his broader crackdown on border security and fentanyl trafficking.
"We've also made tremendous strides in stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our country," he said. "The flood of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by 59%, and the drugs coming in by sea are down by 97%, and we're trying to figure out who the 3% are, because they are the bravest people on earth."
Trump pointed to Mexico as the primary corridor for narcotics entering the United States, leveling sharp accusations at the cartels he said have effectively seized control of the country.
"They come through Mexico, for the most part," he said. "We have a problem, because the cartels rule Mexico, and nobody else. The cartels — they just rule it."
The president singled out maritime interdiction as his administration's standout success, signaling that a similar crackdown on land routes was imminent.
"So we have the sea done, meaning the ocean waterways pretty much done — 97%," Trump said. "And we're going to have the land done very soon."
Addressing reporters from the White House Rose Garden, Trump framed the announcement as a landmark achievement in his broader crackdown on border security and fentanyl trafficking.
"We've also made tremendous strides in stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our country," he said. "The flood of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by 59%, and the drugs coming in by sea are down by 97%, and we're trying to figure out who the 3% are, because they are the bravest people on earth."
Trump pointed to Mexico as the primary corridor for narcotics entering the United States, leveling sharp accusations at the cartels he said have effectively seized control of the country.
"They come through Mexico, for the most part," he said. "We have a problem, because the cartels rule Mexico, and nobody else. The cartels — they just rule it."
The president singled out maritime interdiction as his administration's standout success, signaling that a similar crackdown on land routes was imminent.
"So we have the sea done, meaning the ocean waterways pretty much done — 97%," Trump said. "And we're going to have the land done very soon."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment