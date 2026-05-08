403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Expects US-Iran Breakthrough
(MENAFN) Pakistan remains confident that a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Iran conflict is within reach, with mediators racing to craft a mutually acceptable off-ramp that both Washington and Tehran can frame as a win, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the mediation effort.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman declared at a Thursday briefing in Islamabad that "we expect an agreement sooner rather than later."
Tehran is currently evaluating a peace proposal put forward by Washington. Despite an armed exchange in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway that remains largely closed to traffic — neither government has formally declared the April ceasefire, brokered by Islamabad, to be dead.
Sources speaking to media confirmed that several versions of an "interim" agreement are actively being negotiated, "but nothing has been finalized yet."
Islamabad is pushing for Washington and Tehran to reach a preliminary understanding before President Trump departs for China on May 14–15, which would establish a foundation for deeper negotiations down the line.
"Islamabad is trying hard to persuade both sides for give-and-take on key issues to settle the conflict since both sides need face-saving to satisfy their respective audiences," a source said. "But the problem is ... what suits one doesn't suit the other."
While most outstanding disputes have reportedly been resolved, Iran's nuclear program continues to be the central deadlock blocking a final agreement.
"Both sides are not ready to budge on this issue," a source said.
Insiders indicate that any interim deal would focus on halting a return to hostilities and restoring safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Last month, Iran proposed converting the existing ceasefire into a permanent arrangement while shelving the nuclear question for future talks — a proposal Washington flatly rejected.
'Direct talks can deliver breakthrough'
To untangle the nuclear impasse, negotiators are weighing several options: third-party monitoring mechanisms, a five-to-ten-year moratorium on high-grade enrichment, and capping enrichment levels altogether.
Pakistan is expected to receive Tehran's formal response to Washington's demand that nuclear matters be incorporated into the broader peace talks "in a day or two," sources said.
Although Trump has for now ruled out another round of face-to-face negotiations, insiders warn that back-channel communication alone will not be sufficient. "Considering the complexity and enormity of the issue, mere communication through a third party is not enough to resolve the issues. Pakistan believes that if the two sides sit together and talk directly, there can be a breakthrough," a source said.
Pakistan hosted the inaugural round of US-Iran negotiations on April 11, which ended without a deal. Those talks came on the heels of a two-week ceasefire Pakistan brokered on April 8, later extended indefinitely to allow space for diplomacy.
'Both sides need victory'
Beyond the difficulty of finding middle ground, hawkish rhetoric and victory declarations — particularly across social media — have complicated the process, insiders say.
Masood Khan, a former Pakistani ambassador to both the US and the UN, argues that both parties "desperately" require not just an off-ramp but a "definitive exit ramp," given the enormous costs each side has absorbed.
"But the primary reason is not just to appease their citizens but to safeguard their vital national interests," Khan told media, noting that both capitals have adopted "maximalist" stances.
Despite the charged public posturing — which Khan attributed largely to domestic politics and negotiating leverage — both governments appear to be pursuing diplomacy "seriously and methodically."
"They need to find pathways through pragmatism to explore diplomatic midpoints. It is a complex web that does not have a single vector or a single answer," said Khan, who served as president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir from 2016 to 2021.
Shazia Anwar Cheema, an international relations expert based in Lahore, described Pakistan's mediating role as a tightrope walk, with both sides firmly entrenched in their respective positions.
"Both sides need a victory – to show to their people – and this is the core hurdle in settling the conflict," Cheema told media. "If the US comes out without a desired nuclear agreement, [Trump] will not only ruin whatever of his popularity is left, but also damage the US' sole superpower image."
"Similarly," she added, "if Iran completely gives in to US demands on the nuclear issue and the Strait of Hormuz, it will be considered a defeat."
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman declared at a Thursday briefing in Islamabad that "we expect an agreement sooner rather than later."
Tehran is currently evaluating a peace proposal put forward by Washington. Despite an armed exchange in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway that remains largely closed to traffic — neither government has formally declared the April ceasefire, brokered by Islamabad, to be dead.
Sources speaking to media confirmed that several versions of an "interim" agreement are actively being negotiated, "but nothing has been finalized yet."
Islamabad is pushing for Washington and Tehran to reach a preliminary understanding before President Trump departs for China on May 14–15, which would establish a foundation for deeper negotiations down the line.
"Islamabad is trying hard to persuade both sides for give-and-take on key issues to settle the conflict since both sides need face-saving to satisfy their respective audiences," a source said. "But the problem is ... what suits one doesn't suit the other."
While most outstanding disputes have reportedly been resolved, Iran's nuclear program continues to be the central deadlock blocking a final agreement.
"Both sides are not ready to budge on this issue," a source said.
Insiders indicate that any interim deal would focus on halting a return to hostilities and restoring safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Last month, Iran proposed converting the existing ceasefire into a permanent arrangement while shelving the nuclear question for future talks — a proposal Washington flatly rejected.
'Direct talks can deliver breakthrough'
To untangle the nuclear impasse, negotiators are weighing several options: third-party monitoring mechanisms, a five-to-ten-year moratorium on high-grade enrichment, and capping enrichment levels altogether.
Pakistan is expected to receive Tehran's formal response to Washington's demand that nuclear matters be incorporated into the broader peace talks "in a day or two," sources said.
Although Trump has for now ruled out another round of face-to-face negotiations, insiders warn that back-channel communication alone will not be sufficient. "Considering the complexity and enormity of the issue, mere communication through a third party is not enough to resolve the issues. Pakistan believes that if the two sides sit together and talk directly, there can be a breakthrough," a source said.
Pakistan hosted the inaugural round of US-Iran negotiations on April 11, which ended without a deal. Those talks came on the heels of a two-week ceasefire Pakistan brokered on April 8, later extended indefinitely to allow space for diplomacy.
'Both sides need victory'
Beyond the difficulty of finding middle ground, hawkish rhetoric and victory declarations — particularly across social media — have complicated the process, insiders say.
Masood Khan, a former Pakistani ambassador to both the US and the UN, argues that both parties "desperately" require not just an off-ramp but a "definitive exit ramp," given the enormous costs each side has absorbed.
"But the primary reason is not just to appease their citizens but to safeguard their vital national interests," Khan told media, noting that both capitals have adopted "maximalist" stances.
Despite the charged public posturing — which Khan attributed largely to domestic politics and negotiating leverage — both governments appear to be pursuing diplomacy "seriously and methodically."
"They need to find pathways through pragmatism to explore diplomatic midpoints. It is a complex web that does not have a single vector or a single answer," said Khan, who served as president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir from 2016 to 2021.
Shazia Anwar Cheema, an international relations expert based in Lahore, described Pakistan's mediating role as a tightrope walk, with both sides firmly entrenched in their respective positions.
"Both sides need a victory – to show to their people – and this is the core hurdle in settling the conflict," Cheema told media. "If the US comes out without a desired nuclear agreement, [Trump] will not only ruin whatever of his popularity is left, but also damage the US' sole superpower image."
"Similarly," she added, "if Iran completely gives in to US demands on the nuclear issue and the Strait of Hormuz, it will be considered a defeat."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment