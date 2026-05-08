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Expert at Crisis Group Says West Bank Situation “Terrible”
(MENAFN) The situation facing Palestinians in the occupied West Bank is "terrible" — and getting worse — a senior analyst told UN member states Friday, painting a grim portrait of accelerating land seizures, economic strangulation, and settlement expansion that he said rivals half a century of Israeli construction compressed into just four years.
Max Rodenbeck, Israel/Palestine project director at the International Crisis Group, delivered the blunt assessment during an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters, organized by the permanent missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the UK to spotlight deteriorating conditions for Palestinians across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
He wasted no time setting the tone. "Let me just start with one word: terrible," Rodenbeck told assembled diplomats and Security Council members. "The state of the West Bank is terrible."
Rodenbeck said the current Israeli government has dramatically accelerated the pace of territorial encroachment. "What's changed under the current Israeli government is not so much the pace of growth as the amount of land that is being taken away by settlements," he said. "In the past four years, this government has launched 102 new settlements — that is almost as many as were built in the previous 50 years."
He leveled particular criticism at Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing him of deliberately targeting the Palestinian economy. "In the words of a seasoned diplomat that I've met recently in Jerusalem, the finance minister has been waging economic war against West Bank Palestinians," Rodenbeck said.
The analyst also challenged any assumption that the relative absence of open warfare in the West Bank has shielded its residents from harm. "Remember that the West Bank is not Gaza. It is not at war with Israel. It's quite peaceful. So you might have thought that maybe with the ceasefire in Gaza, some of these Israeli measures, settlement, expansion, annexation, economic warfare, might have been eased, but not a single one of these policies has been eased in the West Bank, it is crushing."
His closing words returned to where he began. "So this is where we are. As I said, the situation is terrible," Rodenbeck said.
The human toll across the territory has been severe. Since October 2023, Israeli military operations — including raids, arrests, shootings, and what Palestinian officials describe as excessive use of force — alongside attacks by settlers on Palestinians and their property, have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounded approximately 11,750, and resulted in the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.
Max Rodenbeck, Israel/Palestine project director at the International Crisis Group, delivered the blunt assessment during an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters, organized by the permanent missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the UK to spotlight deteriorating conditions for Palestinians across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
He wasted no time setting the tone. "Let me just start with one word: terrible," Rodenbeck told assembled diplomats and Security Council members. "The state of the West Bank is terrible."
Rodenbeck said the current Israeli government has dramatically accelerated the pace of territorial encroachment. "What's changed under the current Israeli government is not so much the pace of growth as the amount of land that is being taken away by settlements," he said. "In the past four years, this government has launched 102 new settlements — that is almost as many as were built in the previous 50 years."
He leveled particular criticism at Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing him of deliberately targeting the Palestinian economy. "In the words of a seasoned diplomat that I've met recently in Jerusalem, the finance minister has been waging economic war against West Bank Palestinians," Rodenbeck said.
The analyst also challenged any assumption that the relative absence of open warfare in the West Bank has shielded its residents from harm. "Remember that the West Bank is not Gaza. It is not at war with Israel. It's quite peaceful. So you might have thought that maybe with the ceasefire in Gaza, some of these Israeli measures, settlement, expansion, annexation, economic warfare, might have been eased, but not a single one of these policies has been eased in the West Bank, it is crushing."
His closing words returned to where he began. "So this is where we are. As I said, the situation is terrible," Rodenbeck said.
The human toll across the territory has been severe. Since October 2023, Israeli military operations — including raids, arrests, shootings, and what Palestinian officials describe as excessive use of force — alongside attacks by settlers on Palestinians and their property, have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounded approximately 11,750, and resulted in the arrest of nearly 22,000, according to official Palestinian figures.
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