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Germany Drafts Bill to Outlaw Disposable Vapes
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to outlaw disposable e-cigarettes, Environment Minister Carsten Schneider announced Friday, pointing to a sharp rise in fires at waste processing facilities caused by the battery-powered devices.
Schneider said the federal government plans to introduce draft legislation to parliament within the coming months, a move that would effectively pull single-use vapes from shelves across the country.
At the heart of the problem, officials say, is widespread improper disposal. Rather than being treated as hazardous electronic waste, the devices are routinely tossed into household trash or recycling bags. Schneider warned reporters that the lithium-ion batteries embedded within the plastic casings are highly susceptible to ignition when subjected to the crushing and puncturing forces of industrial sorting machinery.
The minister stressed that the danger extends directly to workers on the frontlines of waste management, warning that sanitation and facility staff face significant physical risk during the sorting process.
But the proposed ban reaches beyond worker safety. Schneider argued that single-use vapes are fundamentally incompatible with Germany's broader environmental commitments, including its national recycling targets — framing the legislation as part of a wider push toward sustainable consumption.
The announcement positions Berlin among a growing number of European governments moving to restrict or eliminate disposable vaping products on both health and environmental grounds.
Schneider said the federal government plans to introduce draft legislation to parliament within the coming months, a move that would effectively pull single-use vapes from shelves across the country.
At the heart of the problem, officials say, is widespread improper disposal. Rather than being treated as hazardous electronic waste, the devices are routinely tossed into household trash or recycling bags. Schneider warned reporters that the lithium-ion batteries embedded within the plastic casings are highly susceptible to ignition when subjected to the crushing and puncturing forces of industrial sorting machinery.
The minister stressed that the danger extends directly to workers on the frontlines of waste management, warning that sanitation and facility staff face significant physical risk during the sorting process.
But the proposed ban reaches beyond worker safety. Schneider argued that single-use vapes are fundamentally incompatible with Germany's broader environmental commitments, including its national recycling targets — framing the legislation as part of a wider push toward sustainable consumption.
The announcement positions Berlin among a growing number of European governments moving to restrict or eliminate disposable vaping products on both health and environmental grounds.
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