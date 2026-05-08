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UK Says Israeli Settlements Killing Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Britain sounded the alarm Friday over accelerating Israeli settlement expansion and surging violence in the occupied West Bank, cautioning that the viability of a two-state solution is being deliberately eroded — as senior diplomats convened at UN headquarters to confront the deepening crisis facing Palestinians.
James Kariuki, chargé d'affaires at the UK mission to the UN, delivered the stark warning during an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters in New York — a format that brings together UN Security Council members and is convened by one of them. The session was organized by the permanent missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the UK to hear direct testimony on conditions facing Palestinians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Kariuki opened with a broad appeal for calm. "I want to underline UK concern at rising conflict in the region and beyond," he told fellow diplomats. "I also want to stress that peaceful coexistence between communities is essential."
He reaffirmed London's unwavering position on the path to peace. "The United Kingdom is clear that a two-state solution remains the only way to achieve lasting peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian people," Kariuki said.
But his tone sharpened as he turned to conditions on the ground, accusing the current Israeli government of actively undermining the very outcome London is calling for.
"However, as we've heard today, the viability of that future is being deliberately and rapidly eroded," Kariuki said. "The current Israeli government has nearly doubled the number of illegal settlements, including the E1 plan, which would cut the West Bank in two."
Anchoring his condemnation in international law, Kariuki invoked UN Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016. "Security Council resolution 2334 is clear," he said. "These settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease."
Kariuki also delivered a pointed indictment of violence against Palestinian civilians, insisting that Israel, as the occupying power, is failing its legal obligations. "The United Kingdom strongly condemns all attacks on civilians," he said. "As the occupying power, the Israeli government has clear responsibilities for the protection of civilians, which are not being met."
He pushed back against any attempt to frame settler attacks as sporadic or unconnected. "Acts of settler violence are not a series of isolated incidents," Kariuki said.
The British diplomat closed with an impassioned call for renewed international resolve. "We desperately want to see a future -- a different future -- one that delivers peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians," he said. "That different future is possible, and it is our duty to strive to achieve it."
James Kariuki, chargé d'affaires at the UK mission to the UN, delivered the stark warning during an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters in New York — a format that brings together UN Security Council members and is convened by one of them. The session was organized by the permanent missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, and the UK to hear direct testimony on conditions facing Palestinians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Kariuki opened with a broad appeal for calm. "I want to underline UK concern at rising conflict in the region and beyond," he told fellow diplomats. "I also want to stress that peaceful coexistence between communities is essential."
He reaffirmed London's unwavering position on the path to peace. "The United Kingdom is clear that a two-state solution remains the only way to achieve lasting peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian people," Kariuki said.
But his tone sharpened as he turned to conditions on the ground, accusing the current Israeli government of actively undermining the very outcome London is calling for.
"However, as we've heard today, the viability of that future is being deliberately and rapidly eroded," Kariuki said. "The current Israeli government has nearly doubled the number of illegal settlements, including the E1 plan, which would cut the West Bank in two."
Anchoring his condemnation in international law, Kariuki invoked UN Security Council Resolution 2334, adopted in 2016. "Security Council resolution 2334 is clear," he said. "These settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and must cease."
Kariuki also delivered a pointed indictment of violence against Palestinian civilians, insisting that Israel, as the occupying power, is failing its legal obligations. "The United Kingdom strongly condemns all attacks on civilians," he said. "As the occupying power, the Israeli government has clear responsibilities for the protection of civilians, which are not being met."
He pushed back against any attempt to frame settler attacks as sporadic or unconnected. "Acts of settler violence are not a series of isolated incidents," Kariuki said.
The British diplomat closed with an impassioned call for renewed international resolve. "We desperately want to see a future -- a different future -- one that delivers peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians," he said. "That different future is possible, and it is our duty to strive to achieve it."
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