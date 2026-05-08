Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Expands Gold Asset Portfolio In Abitibi Supporting Mine-To-Mill Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

Canadian near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals is increasing its holdings within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec through the value-accretive acquisition of the 78.5-square-kilometer McKenzie East Gold Project LaFleur has already been conducting an exploratory drilling operation at its nearby Swanson Gold Project, which has been shown to have broad, continuous zones of gold mineralization Swanson, and now McKenzie East, have the potential to serve as sources of feedstock for LaFleur's Beacon Gold Mill, which the company expects to restart later this quarter by building from 750 metric tons per day (TPD) of output to 1,250 TPD by the end of its first year LaFleur's acquisition agreement provides for 100% interest in McKenzie East Gold Project, a property contiguous to Fresnillo plc's McKenzie Break Project

Near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is announcing a strategic, value-accretive acquisition that adds to the company's expectations of building revenue this year through its vertically integrated mine-to-mill gold production strategy.

LaFleur is the owner of the 19,214 hectare Swanson Gold Project in the prolific Val-d'Or mining district and has now expanded its gold portfolio by acquiring a new, nearby gold project, McKenzie East. The new acquisition adds just over 1,781 hectares with 46 mineral claims in the McKenzie East Gold Project, part...

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Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

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