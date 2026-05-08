LJK Backs Rangaswamy For Puducherry CM, Swearing-In On May 13

Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) Party founder, Jose Charles Martin, on Friday said that the party has submitted a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, backing NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy for the Chief Ministerial post. AINRC won 12 seats, and the NDA ally LJK, which won a single seat, has extended support as Rangaswamy once again is poised to be the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Jose Charles Martin said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 13. Martin told ANI, "In Puducherry, everything is very clear. We have signed and submitted a letter to the Governor, with N. Rangaswamy as the CM. We are all very clear. The swearing-in ceremony will be on May 13. So, the process is taking place."

Martin on Tamil Nadu politics

The son of lottery king Santiago Martin also expressed confidence that Vijay-led TVK would form the government in Tamil Nadu. He said, "It is all set, that is the news I have been hearing. They have the clean majority now. I think they will be forming the government. I wish them all the best, and I request them to give good governance."

Rangaswamy stakes claim to form government

On Friday evening, N Rangaswamy met Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kuniyil Kailashnathan and staked a claim to form the government in the Union Territory days after emerging victorious in the assembly polls.

Rangaswamy, who has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Puducherry, presented a letter of support from the legislative assembly members demanding the right to form the government. The letter has been sent for the President's approval.

Rangaswamy was re-elected as the leader of the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party in Puducherry earlier in the day. In the same meeting, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam was elected as the deputy leader of the NDA legislature party.

The NDA has managed to successfully retain power in Puducherry, with NR Congress winning 12 seats and BJP four in the 30-member Puducherry assembly. AIADMK won one seat. DMK won five seats, and Congress got one. TVK, which made a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu, also opened its account, winning two seats.

Rangasamy got a total of 10,024 votes and won the Thattanchavady assembly constituency on Monday, securing victory by a margin of 4,441 votes following the counting of votes in the union territory. (ANI)

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