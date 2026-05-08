Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results
|
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Gary Mauris
|65,500,376
|97.94
|1,376,202
|2.06
|Chris Kayat
|65,570,278
|99.54
|306,300
|0.46
|Trevor Bruno
|61,572,951
|92.07
|5,303,627
|7.93
|James Bell
|66,570,278
|99.54
|306,300
|0.46
|Kingsley Ward
|65,294,010
|97.63
|1,582,568
|2.37
|Ron Gratton
|65,294,010
|97.63
|1,582,568
|2.37
|Dennis Sykora
|66,814,899
|99.91
|61,679
|0.09
In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 66,875,928 (99.99%) of the votes cast for and 400 (0.01%) of the votes withheld.
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group's extensive network includes over 9,000 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, the Corporation was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
Investor Contact:
| Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
...
| James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
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