Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results
May 08, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.
Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 11, 2026, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
The webcast presentation will also be available at:
About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
| Investor Relations Contacts
|
|
| In Buenos Aires:
| In New York:
| Cablevisión Holding S.A
| Fig Corporate Communications
| Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Ignacio Solari, Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ...
| Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.
MENAFN08052026004218003983ID1111088380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment