War Rains On Putin's Parade, But At Least He Gets A 3-Day Truce

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russia's inability to conquer Ukraine is spurring unusually harsh public complaints over both the lack of military progress and the growing economic costs of the war, a pair of failures being blamed on President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

The damage caused by bombardments by low-flying armed drones hitting targets deep into Russian territory has brought the reality of the conflict to places that had seemed beyond direct effects of the war. Attacks on oil infrastructure and other industrial facilities forced the government to search for ways to defend areas that had been thought safe.

A war that was supposed to be over in a few days but has instead lasted longer than Russia's four-year involvement in World War II is inciting bouts of mutual recrimination among government officials.

Close Russian observers of military affairs blame the country's misfortunes on arrogance and disdain for the enemy.“The main mistake was that the intelligence services believed that Ukrainian state institutions were weak and corrupt,” suggested Russian military journalist Andrei Soldatov.“Nor did they anticipate the reaction of Ukrainian society in general.”

Yuri Kotenok, a prominent Russian war correspondent, added that excessive self-confidence led leadership to ignore visible deficienies of Russia's armed forces:“Our level of planning, intelligence, and coordination is still far below par and something needs to be done about it,” he wrote.

Dissatisfaction has moved from punditry into general public opinion. Victoria Bonya, an exiled former reality TV star, created a sensation when she issued a detailed complaint about Russia's situation on an internet podcast. Her 18-minute Instagram video garnered 30 million views.

Directly addressing Putin himself, she said,“The people are afraid of you, artists are afraid, governors are afraid.” She then listed an array of problems that needed fixing, some of which had been directly caused by the war while others had simply been ignored by an uncaring government:

internet blackouts, the squeeze on small businesses from high prices and wartime taxes, floods in western Russia, oil pollution in the Black Sea, illicit livestock slaughters in Siberia.