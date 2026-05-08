KL Rahul Makes IPL History, First To Score 1000+ Runs For 3 Teams

Rahul's Record-Breaking Stint with Delhi Capitals

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Indian opener KL Rahul made history, becoming the first-ever player to score 1,000 runs or more for three different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. KL achieved this feat during his side's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 23 in 14 balls, with four boundaries at a strike rate of over 164.

KL is the 11th batter to score 1,000 runs for DC, having made 1,007 runs in 24 innings at an average of 50.35 and a strike rate of 162.41, including two centuries and six fifties, with best score of 152*. 24 innings by Rahul is the quickest to the 1000-run milestone for Delhi Capitals bettering 35 innings each by JP Duminy & Rishabh Pant.

This season, KL is DC's top run-getter and overall third with 468 runs in 11 innings at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 180, including a century and three fifties, with best score of 152*.

A Prolific Scorer Across Franchises

Before this, KL had scored 1,000 or more runs for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is PBKS's leading run-getter, with 2,548 runs in 55 matches and innings at an average of 56.62 and a strike rate of 139.76, with two centuries and 23 fifties.

For LSG, he is the second-highest run-getter, with 1,410 runs in 38 matches and innings at an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 130.67, with two centuries and 10 fifties.

KL has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but did not cross the four-digit mark for them, scoring 308 runs in 20 matches for SRH, with best score of 46, while he made 417 runs in 19 matches for RCB, with four fifties in 14 innings.

Match Summary: KKR vs DC

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to field first. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (50 in 29 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL, DC sunk to 89/5, with Anukul Roy (2/31 in four overs) shaking up their middle-order. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) also unleashed a brutal spin choke in middle overs, while Kartik Tyayi also took two crucial wickets for 25 runs.

Ashutosh Sharma (39 in 28 balls, with three fours and sixes each) took DC to 142/8 in 20 overs. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)