Peru Confidence Drops As Petroperu Refineries Risk Halt

The Iquitos refinery has paralyzed for lack of crude, and Talara (95,000 barrels per day capacity) and Conchán face the same risk if the company cannot secure the $2 billion private loan with state guarantee that former CEO Roger Arévalo Ramírez requested before being replaced on May 2 by Edmundo Lizarzaburu Bolaños.

Petroperu's accumulated losses of $2.5 billion over four years and total debt of $7.9 billion sit alongside a 12-month confidence reading of 51.2 points near neutral, with the crisis landing as Brent above $100 per barrel forces suppliers to demand cash payments.

- BCRP three-month confidence index: 44.6 points in April, down 7.4 from March 52.

- First negative reading since May 2024; lowest level in 28 months.

- Petroperu Iquitos refinery halted; Talara and Conchán at risk of paralysis.

- $2 billion private loan requested with state guarantee; total need $2.5 billion.

- Edmundo Lizarzaburu replaced Arévalo May 2 - 4th CEO in 2026.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Petroperu's Iquitos refinery in the Loreto Amazon region paralyzed in late April for lack of crude, with the larger Talara facility in Piura now operating at 60,000 barrels per day against 95,000 nameplate capacity, and the Conchán refinery in Lima also under threat. Suppliers have hardened terms to cash-on-delivery, citing global oil-market stress amid Middle East tensions and Strait of Hormuz risks, while accumulated debt to suppliers has reached $2.5 billion alongside total Petroperu obligations of $7.9 billion (with $3.578 billion of short-term debt). Roger Arévalo told Congress on April 28 that without an immediate $2 billion loan with state guarantee, the country would face fuel shortages within days, warning that "if we don't take emergency measures, Peru is left without fuel."

Arévalo was replaced on May 2 by Edmundo Lizarzaburu Bolaños, the 14th CEO in five years and the 4th this year alone, marking continued political instability around the company. Petroperu's market share collapsed from 51% of national fuel supply in 2013 to 19% in 2026, with sharper concentration in the Amazon (80%) and northern coast (88%), while losing 50% of the Lima market. Q1 2026 showed revenue of $770.1 million (-21.43% YoY) and a $133 million quarterly profit, but liquidity remains the binding constraint as 80% of jungle and 88% of northern coast supply ride on Talara and Conchán continuity.

The Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP ) released its weekly note on May 7 showing three-month business confidence at 44.6 points in April, down 7.4 from March's 52 and the first sub-50 (negative) reading since May 2024. The 12-month confidence indicator also fell sharply to 51.2 points, dropping nearly 9 points in a single month and approaching neutral territory. All 12 measured indicators across both 3-month and 12-month horizons showed deterioration, with product-demand expectations falling to 55.6 points (-6) and investment-in-firm to 60.5 points, capturing concerns about the April 12 first-round presidential results that opened a contested run-off path with Keiko Fujimori.

Peru's Congress simultaneously moved to derogate the executive's Decreto de Urgencia 010-2025 that had enabled Petroperu's restructuring path, a 13-bill package agreed in early May that would block private-sector mechanisms and authorize a S/240 million government transfer instead. The Energy Commission suspended debate on May 6, but if the package advances, it would require a complete redesign of the financing strategy. Analysts cited by Gestión attribute the April confidence collapse equally to first-round election noise and to the so-called March black macro shock from oil-price spikes and gas-supply restrictions.