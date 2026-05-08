Peru Confidence Drops As Petroperu Refineries Risk Halt
|Indicator
|Value
|BCRP confidence (3-month)
|44.6 pts (-7.4)
|BCRP confidence (12-month)
|51.2 pts (-8.9)
|Last sub-50 reading (3-mo)
|May 2024 (47.6)
|Petroperu loan need
|$2 billion (private + state guarantee)
|Petroperu total debt
|$7.9 billion
|Short-term debt
|$3.578 billion
|Q1 2026 revenue
|$770.1M (-21.4%)
|Q1 2026 net profit
|$133 million
|4-year cumulative loss
|$2.5 billion
|Talara capacity / actual
|95k bpd / 60k bpd
|Market share national
|19% (down from 51% in 2013)
|CEO turnover 2026
|4 in current year
For broader LATAM context, see Chile's April export data and copper deceleration and Bolivia's $1 billion sovereign bond placement.What Happens Next
-
Days ahead: Decision required on $2 billion Petroperu loan to prevent Talara and Conchán paralysis.
Mid-2026: Run-off election scheduled, with confidence indicators expected to remain volatile.
End-2026: BCRP projecting GDP growth of 3.2% (revised) but downside risks from fuel-supply disruption mount.
Petroperu has accumulated losses of $2.5 billion over 4 years and total debt of $7.9 billion against a market share collapsed from 51% in 2013 to 19% in 2026. The Iquitos refinery has paralyzed for lack of crude, while Talara (95,000 bpd capacity, currently 60,000) and Conchán face paralysis as suppliers shifted to cash-on-delivery amid global oil-market stress. The company needs $2 billion in private financing with state guarantee, but the Executive's decreto de urgencia for restructuring was challenged in Congress, with the Energy Commission considering derogation in early May.What did the BCRP confidence indicator show?
The BCRP three-month business confidence index fell to 44.6 points in April, down 7.4 from March 52 and the first sub-50 (negative) reading since May 2024 when the indicator was at 47.6, while the 12-month confidence indicator also fell sharply, losing nearly 9 points to 51.2 near neutral territory. All 12 measured indicators showed deterioration, with product-demand expectations falling to 55.6 points and investment-in-firm to 60.5 points. The BCRP weekly note attributed the decline to the April 12 first-round presidential results and to the March black macro shock from oil-price spikes and gas-supply restrictions.Who replaced Roger Arévalo at Petroperu?
The Petroperu shareholders meeting on May 2 named Edmundo Lizarzaburu Bolaños as the new president of the board, replacing Roger Arévalo Ramírez who had warned Congress on April 28 of imminent refinery paralysis without immediate financing. Lizarzaburu is the 4th CEO in 2026 and the 14th in 5 years, reflecting persistent political instability around the company. Workers' federation Fenpetrol urged President José María Balcázar to immediately deliver the state guarantee for the $2 billion private loan, warning that the management change alone is insufficient without concrete operational measures.What's the BCRP forecast for Peru in 2026?
The BCRP raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.0% in March, citing stronger domestic demand and better performance in construction, commerce and services that compensate for weaker primary sectors. Annual inflation is projected at 2.4%, within the 1-3% target range, although food and fuel-price increases could push it toward the upper limit. Terms of trade are expected to reach a fresh historical high in 2026 driven by elevated copper and gold prices, while the trade balance keeps a 10.3% of GDP surplus, although political and fuel-supply risks now hang over the projection.
Updated: 2026-05-08T17:00:00Z by Rio Times Editorial Desk
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