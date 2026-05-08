Brazil Sets All-Time Export Record In April On Oil And Soy Surge
|Indicator
|April 2026
|YoY change
|Total exports
|$34.148B
|+14.3%
|Total imports
|$23.611B
|+6.2%
|Trade surplus
|$10.537B
|+37.5%
|Soy exports
|$1.105B gain
|+18.8%
|Crude oil exports
|$458.98M gain
|+10.6% value
|Crude oil prices
|+23.7%
|vol -10.6%
|Iron ore
|+19.5%
|value
|Copper concentrates
|+55%
|value
|Beef exports
|+29.4%
|fresh/frozen
|Cumulative 4M exports
|$116.552B
|+9.2%
|Cumulative 4M surplus
|$24.782B
|+43.5%
|2026 forecast surplus
|$72.1B
|+5.9% vs 2025
For more on the LATAM commodity divide and oil-cycle effects, see how Peru faces the mirror image with Petroperu refinery shutdowns and how Chile's April exports rose 7% with copper stalling and lithium surging.What Happens Next
-
Coming weeks: May data release will test whether the oil price premium sustains as Brent dynamics evolve.
July 2026: MDIC to publish updated quarterly forecasts for full-year exports and surplus.
End-2026: 2023 record of $98.9B surplus remains the all-time benchmark to beat.
April 2026 exports reached $34.148 billion (+14.3% YoY), the highest monthly figure ever recorded since the historical series began in 1989. Imports also set an April record at $23.611 billion (+6.2% YoY), pushing the trade surplus to $10.537 billion (+37.5% YoY), the third-largest in any month behind May 2023 and March 2023, and the result was driven by a 6.9% rise in average export prices and a 6.9% increase in volumes. Sectoral growth came in at 16.1% for agriculture, 17.9% for extractive industry on oil-price gains, and 11.3% for manufacturing YoY.What role did oil play in the rebound?
Crude oil shipment volumes fell 10.6% YoY in April, but the average export price rose 23.7% on the Iran war premium, with Brent above $100 per barrel and the net oil contribution to YoY revenue gain at $458.98 million. Refined fuels rose 37.3% in value terms while extractive industry as a whole climbed 17.9% YoY, with oil the second-largest single contributor after soybeans at $1.105 billion. The pattern reinforces Brazil's positioning as an oil-cycle beneficiary at 1.6 million-barrels-per-day export base, in contrast to oil-importing peers such as Peru that face fiscal stress.Which products led the surge?
Soybeans led at +18.8% YoY contributing $1.105 billion to the YoY gain, followed by crude oil at +10.6% in value contributing $458.98 million. Other strong performers included cotton (+43.7%), iron ore (+19.5%), copper concentrates (+55%), live animals (+148.4%), fresh and frozen beef (+29.4%), unrefined gold (+75.9%), passenger vehicles (+109.9%), refined fuels (+37.3%) and pumps and compressors (+321.5%). The breadth of contributors confirms the structural commodity tailwind, although exports to the United States remained 18% below 2025 across the four-month period.What is the 2026 outlook?
MDIC projects 2026 total exports at $364.2 billion (+4.6% YoY), imports at $280.2 billion (+4.2% YoY) and a trade surplus of $72.1 billion (+5.9% vs 2025's $68.1 billion). The cumulative four-month figures already point to upside, with exports of $116.552 billion (+9.2% YoY) and a $24.782 billion surplus (+43.5% YoY), the second-largest first-quadrimester surplus on record. Updated official projections are scheduled for July 2026, while the all-time annual surplus record of $98.9 billion (set in 2023) remains the benchmark for any upside revision.
Updated: 2026-05-08T18:00:00Z by Rio Times Editorial Desk
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