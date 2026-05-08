Ukraine Restores 711 MW Of Generation In April Repair Campaign Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine managed to restore 711 megawatts of electricity generation capacity in April as part of its ongoing repair campaign.

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook following a coordination meeting, according to Ukrinform.

"We are moving strictly according to the schedule of the repair program approved for this year," he said.

Regarding the restoration of generation capacity and equipment in the Kyiv energy hub, Shmyhal noted that specialists are currently working on mechanisms to ensure backup power systems for heat supply facilities.

Work is also ongoing to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure across the country.

"Our task is to protect everything as much as we possibly can," he said.

Participants in the meeting also discussed plans for installing cogeneration units.

On energy hubs, Shmyhal noted that resource allocation is strictly aligned with urgent needs of companies and regions. In March-April alone, Ukraine received more than 140 humanitarian shipments from international partners, totaling nearly 1,500 tonnes.

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With support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the delivery of 62 high-capacity transformers is planned. The United Nations Development Program will provide another 11.

Since March, EUR 75.7 million has been raised for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to international partners for their continued support.

As reported, Ukraine's energy system currently requires an additional 6.5 gigawatts of capacity.