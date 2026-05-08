Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Announces Expected First Quarter 2026 Reporting Timeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROADVIEW, Ill., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods, today announced the expected timing for filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the“Form 10-Q”) and for its first quarter 2026 investor conference call.

The Company currently expects to file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on or before May 20, 2026, within the extension period available under Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company requires additional time to complete its quarterly review process. The delay is primarily attributable to the timing required to finalize the Company's fiscal 2026 audit and interim review engagement with its independent registered public accounting firm, which delayed the commencement of review procedures. The timing was also affected by recent staffing changes within the Company's finance and accounting function, which extended the internal close and review process.

The Company expects to announce the timing of its first quarter 2026 investor conference call in short order. Given the Company's annual meeting scheduled for May 19, 2026 and the expected timing of the Form 10-Q filing, the investor conference call is currently expected to occur after the filing of the Form 10-Q and following the annual meeting.

Call access information and instructions for submitting investor questions will be included in the subsequent earnings call announcement.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world's best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements, including those related to the Company's expected filing date for its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the timing of the Company's investor conference call, and the Company's growth plans, reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein, which include words such as“should,”“could,”“will,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“might,”“potentially,”“targeting,”“expect,” or similar expressions. Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to current conditions and expected future developments, international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and that there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with vendors and customers. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed from time to time in current, quarterly and annual reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at