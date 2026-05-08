Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Barry Blattman
|1,466,816,702
|98.05
|29,246,506
|1.95
|Angela F. Braly
|1,494,995,659
|99.93
|1,067,549
|0.07
|Marcel R. Coutu
|1,492,713,148
|99.78
|3,350,060
|0.22
|Scott Cutler
|1,492,536,152
|99.76
|3,527,056
|0.24
|Bruce Flatt
|1,470,142,580
|98.27
|25,920,628
|1.73
|Oliva (Liv) Garfield
|1,472,271,618
|98.41
|23,791,590
|1.59
|Nili Gilbert
|1,492,679,497
|99.77
|3,383,711
|0.23
|Keith Johnson
|1,494,988,309
|99.93
|1,074,899
|0.07
|Bruce Karsh
|1,469,193,155
|98.20
|26,870,053
|1.80
|Brian W. Kingston
|1,467,042,784
|98.06
|29,020,424
|1.94
|Cyrus Madon
|1,464,943,326
|97.92
|31,119,882
|2.08
|Diana Noble
|1,492,698,060
|99.78
|3,365,148
|0.22
A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders is available on EDGAR at or on SEDAR+ at
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.
For more information, please visit our website at or contact:
| Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: (332) 298-0447
Email:...
| Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (866) 989-0311
Email:...
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