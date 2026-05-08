Rally House Named Official Bookstore Operator For George Mason University, William & Mary, And Rowan University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, Va. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va. and GLASSBORO, N.J., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Through these partnerships, Rally House will elevate the campus bookstore experience by delivering an expanded assortment of officially licensed apparel, gifts, and spirit merchandise, alongside a modernized retail environment tailored to each university's unique identity. Rally House will also continue their collaboration with eCampus to serve as the online bookstore operator for each university.

“We are excited to partner with these outstanding universities and become an integral part of their campus communities,” said Aaron Liebert, Owner and CEO at Rally House.“Each institution has a proud tradition, a passionate fan base, and a vibrant academic community and we look forward to delivering a campus store experience that reflects that pride while meeting the evolving needs of today's students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans.”







At George Mason University, Rally House will oversee all branded merchandise operations as part of a new model designed to enhance flexibility as the campus retail landscape continues to evolve, from course materials to branded merchandise.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter in how we connect our students, alumni, and fans to the George Mason community," said Adam Basinger, Director of Auxiliary Services. "By partnering with Rally House, we're able to deliver a more vibrant, accessible, and community-centered experience for everyone who proudly wears green and gold."

At William & Mary, Rally House will support a revitalized bookstore program, contributing to a more dynamic and engaging retail environment for students and the broader campus community.

“We look forward to bringing Rally House's expertise and energy to our campus merchandise,” said Jackson Mathews, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services.“Their unique product assortment and range of designs will ensure there is something to fit all tastes.”

Rally House will also bring its distinctive retail approach to Rowan University, further expanding its growing presence in collegiate campus retail.

“Partnering with Rally House strengthens Rowan's commitment to delivering an exceptional, student-centered experience,” Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand said.“Rally House will bring new energy and a modern retail vision to our University and host community. The partnership reflects our dedication to innovation, service and school spirit.”

Rally House is known for its extensive assortment of collegiate and professional team apparel, as well as its focus on locally relevant merchandise that connects with each community it serves. On campus, this translates to a curated mix of university-branded apparel, unique gifts, and regionally inspired products that resonate with students, alumni, and fans alike.

These partnerships build on Rally House's growing experience in campus retail, including its role as the Official University Store Operator at Drexel University. At Drexel, Rally House manages the on-campus store and athletics merchandise operations, providing fans with an expanded selection of apparel and enhancing both the everyday and game-day retail experience.

“Rally House has helped transform how our community shows up for Drexel - on campus and beyond. By expanding access to university branded merchandise and creating meaningful touchpoints throughout the year, the partnership has strengthened University spirit and enhanced the overall campus experience," said Don Liberati, Vice President for Drexel Business Services and Academic Properties, Inc.

As part of its commitment to improving the campus bookstore experience, Rally House is expanding their partnership with eCampus to deliver a more seamless and modern approach to course materials and retail. Through this collaboration, eCampus serves as the online bookstore operator, providing students with an easy, affordable, and convenient way to access textbooks, digital resources, and other essential academic tools. Together, the partnership creates an integrated omnichannel experience, combining eCampus' expertise in course materials with Rally House's focus on elevating the in-store retail environment and merchandise assortment.

is proud to partner with Rally House to deliver a new model for the college bookstore experience-one built around specialization, innovation, and service,” said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of“By bringing together deep expertise in affordable, accessible course materials with Rally House's proven strength in collegiate retail, branded merchandise, and localized campus experiences, we are creating a more modern, flexible, and student-centered solution. Together, we have an opportunity to disrupt the traditional bookstore model and help institutions better serve students, faculty, alumni, and fans in ways that reflect how campus communities engage today.”

In addition to enhanced product offerings, Rally House will introduce engaging retail experiences through campus events, pop-up shops, and special product launches tied to key university moments, creating new opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and alumni to connect with their school spirit. These new partnerships reflect a broader evolution in campus retail, where universities are adopting specialized operators to improve service, expand merchandise selection, and create a more seamless, student-focused experience.

With more than 300 stores nationwide, Rally House continues to grow its presence and strengthen its position as a leading partner for collegiate retail. By combining a deep product assortment with a localized, community-driven approach, Rally House is uniquely positioned to deliver a best-in-class campus retail experience.

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About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company and the official retailer of the Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Mid-American Conference. Rally House offers a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states.

About

is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, propels student success by delivering the right course materials at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at and .

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