Mink Therapeutics To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Highlight Platform Progress Across Inkt Cell Therapy Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Friday, May 15, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that morning to review financial results and provide a corporate update on recent progress across its iNKT cell therapy platform, including clinical development, translational research, platform expansion, and strategic initiatives. The update will follow several recent corporate and development milestones, including continued advancement of MiNK's lead allo-iNKT cell therapy, agenT-797, across cancer and immune-mediated disease settings, recent scientific presentations highlighting the platform's potential role in immune activation and immune reprogramming, and the Company's collaboration with C-Further to advance a PRAME-targeted, TCR-engineered iNKT cell therapy for pediatric cancers. MiNK continues to advance a differentiated iNKT platform designed to bridge innate and adaptive immunity, support cytotoxic immune responses, and enable off-the-shelf, scalable cell therapy approaches across high-need disease areas.

Conference Participant Dial Information

United States - New York (646) 307-1963 USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871 Conference ID - 4876136

Webcast & Replay Information

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website following the event.

Live event link:

Webcast Replay:

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK's proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for agenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in MiNK's most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | ...

Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | ...

Source: MiNK Therapeutics