Mink Therapeutics To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Highlight Platform Progress Across Inkt Cell Therapy Programs
| Conference Participant Dial Information
|United States - New York
|(646) 307-1963
|USA & Canada - Toll-Free
|(800) 715-9871
|Conference ID -
|4876136
Webcast & Replay Information
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website following the event.
Live event link:
Webcast Replay:
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK's proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.
Its lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for agenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in MiNK's most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Contacts
Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | ...
Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | ...
Source: MiNK Therapeutics
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