Qatar Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on the sisterly United Arab Emirates, involving two ballistic missiles and three drones, which resulted in injuries to three people. Qatar considered the attacks a blatant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The Ministry also expressed Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.