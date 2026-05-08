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Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2026 First Quarter Interim Financial Statements


2026-05-08 03:41:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at and at .

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. Urbana's investment portfolio is managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For more information, visit .

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 ...

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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