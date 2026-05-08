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Companies Profit From Iran War

Companies Profit From Iran War


2026-05-08 03:32:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

As households across the globe grapple with the rising costs linked to the US–Israel–Iran conflict, some companies are instead recording substantial profits, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The uncertainty triggered by the escalation, along with disruptions in global shipping routes-particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supply-has driven up energy prices and increased the cost of living. This has placed significant pressure on household budgets, businesses, and governments worldwide.

However, while many sectors face losses and instability, others are benefiting from the volatility. Companies whose core operations are tied to energy markets, defense, logistics, or commodities trading have, in some cases, reported record-breaking earnings. Sudden price fluctuations in oil and gas, for example, often create opportunities for traders and producers to capitalize on market swings.

Some defense contractors have also seen increased demand, as countries raise military spending in response to regional instability. Meanwhile, shipping and insurance firms operating in high-risk maritime zones have adjusted premiums sharply upward, contributing to higher revenues despite global uncertainty.

Economists note that geopolitical crises often produce a “two-speed economy”: while consumers and import-dependent industries face rising costs, certain energy and defense-linked corporations can experience rapid profit growth. This imbalance highlights how global conflicts can redistribute wealth across sectors rather than simply reduce it.

Below are some of the industries and companies that have been generating billions in revenue amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

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