War Update: 52 Clashes Since Morning, Pokrovsk Direction Remains Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 16:00 on Friday, May 8.

Today, Russian forces shelled Rohizne, Korenok, Kucherivka, and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region with artillery.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv region over past day leave ten injured

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, four combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. Russian forces shelled local Defense Forces positions and populated areas ten times.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Prylipka, Lyman, and Starytsia, advancing toward Izbytske, Ternova, and Chaikivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops have not yet launched offensive operations today.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army carried out three assaults toward Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two enemy attempts to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attacked once toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russian army launched nine attacks near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day Russian forces have attempted 16 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Novooleksandrivka, Zatyshok, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne, advancing toward Serhiivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian troops attacked defenders' positions twice near Oleksandrohrad and Vorone. One clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Dobropillia and Zlahoda, advancing toward Staroukrainka and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops have not conducted offensive operations today.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other areas of the front, the situation remains without significant changes. Russian troops are not attempting new advances.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to wear down Russian troops along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces have already begun their spring-summer offensive campaig, so no additional escalation is expected.