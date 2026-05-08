Fire In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone Currently Poses No Radiation Threat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the nuclear regulator's press service.

The modeling and forecasting involve the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, the Ecocenter enterprise of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, and the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center of the State Emergency Service.

"The results of modeling and forecast assessments are compared with gamma radiation dose measurements from monitoring posts of facility and departmental networks, as well as with operational monitoring data on the volumetric activity of the radionuclide Cs-137 (cesium-137) in near-ground air close to the fire sites. At present, no changes in gamma radiation dose rates are being observed or forecast either within the exclusion zone or beyond its borders," the statement said.

Firefighters battling massive 500-hectare forest fire in Zhytomyr region

According to the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management, the gamma radiation equivalent dose rate remains within the range of long-term observations for the area, specifically from 0.19 to 0.35 μSv/h. According to the Ecocenter, as of 14:00 on May 8, 2026, radiation dose rates at air sampling locations were between 0.31 and 0.35 μSv/h.

Specialists involved in extinguishing the fire are using respiratory protection equipment.

According to the modeling results, no exceedance of permissible Cs-137 concentrations in the air outside the Chornobyl exclusion zone is expected for the population.

As previously reported, efforts are ongoing to contain a major forest fire covering more than 1,100 hectares in the exclusion zone in Kyiv region. Strong winds are causing the fire to spread rapidly.

In the Chernihiv region, authorities are preparing for the possible evacuation of residents living in risk zones due to a major forest fire near the border that broke out as a result of continuous Russian shelling.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine