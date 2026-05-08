Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents To Attend Military Parade In Moscow Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Radio Azattyq, Ukrinform reports.

Tokayev's press secretary, Aibek Smadiyarov, said that the Kazakh leader "will take part in the ceremonial events in Moscow," adding that the Kremlin had described Tokayev's upcoming working visit to the Russian capital as "a friendly step."

A separate meeting between Tokayev and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also planned during the visit. According to Smadiyarov, they are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation ahead of the Kremlin chief's visit to Kazakhstan later in May.

Polish diplomats do not plan to leave Kyiv on May 9 – Polish embassy

Meanwhile, Mirziyoyev's press service announced on May 8 that he had departed for Moscow. It said that during the visit, the Uzbek president would take part in ceremonies marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the so-called Great Patriotic War.

On Thursday, the Kremlin published a list of foreign delegation leaders who are expected to arrive in Moscow for celebrations marking the victory in the so-called Great Patriotic War.

Photo: AA