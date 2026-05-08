Trump Announces Three-Day Ceasefire Between Russia And Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on Friday on his social media platform, Truth Social, according to Ukrinform.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a three day ceasefire (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote.

According to him, the ceasefire is connected to Russia's Victory Day celebrations, as well as Ukraine's role in World War II.

"The celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," he said.

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Trump stated that the ceasefire would involve "a suspension of all kinetic activity," as well as a "prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country."

"This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky," Trump wrote.

He expressed hope that this would mark " the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war."

"Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," Trump added.

Photo: White House