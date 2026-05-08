Cleric In Bannu Announces Complete Disownment Of Son Citing“Rebellious Conduct”

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The imam of Akbar Ali Khan Mosque in the Domel area of Bannu, Maulana Sher Muhammad, has publicly announced complete disownment of his son, Abdul Samad.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bannu Press Club alongside other family members, he said his son had separated himself from the family due to disobedient and rebellious behavior and had joined a banned organisation.

Maulana Sher Muhammad clarified that he has neither met nor remained in contact with his son for the past year. According to him, Abdul Samad is no longer following the family's guidance and is practically living separately from the household.

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He further stated that he had formally submitted a declaration of disownment, along with a sworn affidavit, to newspapers, on stamp paper, and to the relevant police authorities.

Maulana Sher Muhammad said his family is law-abiding and that they have no objection to whatever legal action the government and law enforcement agencies may take against Abdul Samad.

He also appealed to the government not to harass his family unnecessarily and expressed gratitude for the positive attitude shown by the police.