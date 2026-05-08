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Copper Forecast 08/05: Bulls Eye $6.50 Target (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Copper has rallied again on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of noisy trading out there. That being said, this is a market that will continue to pay close attention to interest rates and of course risk appetite. Keep in mind that the Strait of Hormuz, of course, has a major influence on the way commodities travel around the world and if there's any hope that it is in fact going to open up, then that opens up the possibility of more copper demand coming online as people are trying to fix supply.
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