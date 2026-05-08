Profounda Health & Beauty's Innovative Rhinase X Value Combo Pack Will Be Sold In 126 Walmart Stores Beginning July 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Rhinase X Value Combo Pack won the Walmart“Golden Ticket” during the Walmart Open Call Event in 2025 with 700 businesses from around the country pitching over 1,000 products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam's Club merchants. At this Open Call, more than 180 pitches resulted in“golden tickets” representing deals for suppliers to sell their products on Walmart, Sam's Club shelves, or online at Walmart. Profounda Health & Beauty will be in 126 Walmart physical stores in July 2026.

The Rhinase X Value Combo Pack is the only product that helps with both lower and upper nasal congestion caused by nasal dryness. A patented drug free, dual salt, dual wetting agent based formula with a pH that is ideal for the nose offers a drug free, but effective option for patients dealing with nasal allergies and dryness. By helping to create a protective barrier it offers more than a simple saline rinse by both keeping away dirt, debris and pollen and at the same time retaining the needed moisture in the nasal cavities. No need to worry about drug rebound effects or products that don't last very long. Rhinase X is also unique in that it uses a“hypertonic” level of potassium and a“hypotonic” level of sodium to work naturally with each cell's sodium/potassium pump that controls the flow of water in and out of a cell. Safe for all ages and even expectant mothers, the Rhinase X Value Combo Pack offers a new option for patients needing help during the allergy season or in dry environments.

About Profounda Health and Beauty

Established in 2019, Profounda Health & Beauty Inc. is a U.S. based pharmaceutical and wellness manufacturer. Its FDA-compliant, cGMP-certified facility supports the development of both in-house and third-party products. Profounda Health & Beauty Inc is a private family owned and USA operated manufacturing and marketing company started by Todd MacLaughlan, CEO and is based in Orlando, Florida. Brands manufactured and marketed include the Jo Collection skincare line focused on clean ingredients that that works the night shift in helping to create and maintain healthy skin; the NATUREPRO line of natural based products including Xynase and Nasal Nectar nasal moisturizers, deodorants, cough sprays and the newest product BEEOPPOLIS Propolis; and the novel Rhinase / Rhinase X line of nasal moisturizers including the most recent launch of Rhinase X Value Combo Pack. With over 120,000 customers to date and growing at 70% online year over year as well as being sold in over 1000 brick and mortar stores including Whole Foods , the products have started to establish a loyal following. Profounda Health & Beauty also markets the drug Impavido used to treat rare infections in the skin, as well as amoeba in brain and eyes.