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Bern Sticks With Swiss‐US Trade Talks Despite Court Ruling On Tariffs

Bern Sticks With Swiss‐US Trade Talks Despite Court Ruling On Tariffs


2026-05-08 02:49:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The conclusion of a trade agreement between Switzerland and the United States remains the Federal Council's top priority, regardless of Thursday's US court ruling that President Trump's tariffs are illegal. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Bern sticks with Swiss‐US trade talks despite court ruling on tariffs This content was published on May 8, 2026 - 15:25 3 minutes Keystone-SDA/Reuters
    Français fr Berne continue de privilégier un accord commercial Suisse-USA Original Read more: Berne continue de privilégier un accord commercial Suiss

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A US trade court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's tariff strategy, ruling on Thursday that his latest 10% temporary global duties are unjustified.

“This decision has no impact on the ongoing negotiations between Switzerland and the United States on a trade agreement,” a spokesperson for the Swiss economics ministry declared on Friday.

The aim of the ongoing negotiations is to guarantee Swiss companies access to the US market that is as free of discrimination as possible, he said, citing long-term legal predictability as well.

Unjustified

On Thursday, a US court ruled that the temporary 10% customs duties to replace the generalised surcharges that had been struck down by the US Supreme Court were unjustified under a 1970s trade law, but blocked the levies only for two private importers and the State of Washington.

More More Foreign Affairs Trump steps up pressure on Switzerland

This content was published on Apr 22, 2026 US President Donald Trump has once again publicly criticised Switzerland. Switzerland and the US are currently negotiating a trade agreement.

Read more: Trump steps up pressure on Switze

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