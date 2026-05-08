Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI)

08-May-2026 / 15:35 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, 8 May 2026 Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI) Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (TSX: CGI) Canadian General Investments (CGI) offers investors a diversified exposure to the Canadian market. Manager Greg Eckel (since 2009) and assistant manager Victor Cheung (since 2024) employ a long-term, steady approach, avoiding market noise, while remaining opportunistic. This strategy has been very successful over the very long term; not many funds are able to demonstrate 25- and 50-year outperformance records. Eckel has observed increased attention in Canada from global investors. He has long-since highlighted the strong long-term performance of the Canadian market, but its potential has been augmented by both its performance and its exposure to hard assets. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: ... +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn X YouTube Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

