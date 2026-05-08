Tupperware Partners With Instamart, Bringing The OG Of Indian Kitchens To Your Doorsteps This Mother's Day
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Tupperware x Instamart celebrates Mother's Day with trusted essentials delivered to your doorstep
For over 30 years in India, Tupperware has been synonymous with Indian kitchens, trusted across generations for its innovation, durability, and commitment to food safety. Often regarded as the OG of Indian Kitchens, the brand has shaped how households store, carry, and experience food. With this collaboration, Tupperware enters the fast-growing quick commerce space, enabling consumers to access its products seamlessly through Instamart and have them delivered on demand.
Manender Kaushik, AVP - Category, Instamart, said,“Few brands have been as consistently present in Indian kitchens as Tupperware, stacked in cupboards, packed into school bags, and trusted across generations. With Instamart, we're bringing that familiarity into a new, on-demand context. This partnership is about making thoughtfully designed, high-quality storage solutions instantly accessible, helping consumers upgrade everyday living with products they already know and trust.”
Shweta Kumar - APAC Digital, Tupperware, said,“This collaboration reflects how Tupperware continues to evolve with changing lifestyles. While our roots are in bringing people together through shared experiences, today we're meeting consumers wherever they are, while staying true to our legacy of quality and trust.”
Founded by inventor Earl Tupper, the brand revolutionized food storage with its signature airtight seal technology, designed to lock in freshness and reduce food waste. Today, that legacy continues with a range of food-grade, toxin-free, reusable products built for modern lifestyles.
As Indian consumers increasingly seek speed without compromising on quality, this collaboration aims to simplify daily routines, making trusted kitchen solutions available exactly when they're needed.
About Instamart
Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India's pioneering quick commerce platform. Present in 131+ cities, Instamart has superior technology and a dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians.
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