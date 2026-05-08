Rockbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Shines As Emerging Nevada Story With Multi-Asset Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) was featured in a recent article that discussed the Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company's work to advance four gold and silver properties in Nevada's Walker Lane, led by its Santa Fe Mine project. The publication reads,“Lahontan's potential appeal is its ability to offer investors exposure not just to the gold price, but to an advancing Nevada development story in one of the world's most established mining belts. Lahontan holds four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in Nevada's Walker Lane. Its flagship Santa Fe Mine project covers 28.3 square kilometers and historically produced 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver from open-pit, heap-leach operations between 1988 and 1995.”

To view the full article, visit

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. With a clear near-term path to production, Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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