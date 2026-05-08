Assam Rifles Hands Over 18.8 Acres For Dimapur Airport Expansion In Nagaland

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, May 8 (IANS) A joint execution programme for the handing over and taking over of 18.8 acres of land presently occupied by the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Chumoukedima to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the expansion of Dimapur Airport was held on Friday, officials said.

A senior Nagaland government official said the programme was attended by Dimapur Airport Director Moa Pongen, Assam Rifles Commandant K.D. Sharma and several other senior officials of the state government.

During the programme, officials inspected the identified 18.8-acre area situated within the premises of the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Chumoukedima district.

Following the inspection, a formal handing over and taking over ceremony was conducted in the presence of senior state government officials, marking a significant step towards the long-pending expansion of Dimapur Airport.

During the meeting, officials also discussed issues relating to the transfer of the remaining land currently occupied by the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School, which is required for the Phase-II expansion of the airport.

It was agreed that further directives from the appropriate authorities would be required to facilitate the transfer of the remaining land needed for the second phase of development works.

The official said the handing over and taking over programme marked an important milestone in the overall development plan for Dimapur Airport.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had last year requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and facilitate the transfer of the 18.8 acres occupied by the Assam Rifles, stating that the land was crucial for the airport expansion project.

According to the official, the Assam Rifles had already been allotted alternative land at Shokhuvi village in Chumoukedima district, where a new training centre and school have since been established and are fully operational.

Despite these developments, 18.8 acres out of the total 147 acres under the occupation of the Assam Rifles had remained pending for transfer for a long period, delaying key infrastructure works and expansion activities at Dimapur Airport, the official said.

Earlier, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had vacated 8.4 acres of land under its occupation, supporting the Phase-I expansion plan of the airport.

The official said the Chief Minister had urged the Union Home Minister to issue necessary directions through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to facilitate the land transfer process and ensure the timely commencement of developmental works.

In his letter to HM Amit Shah, CM Rio had stated that the inability to expand Dimapur Airport because of land constraints was creating serious operational and safety concerns.

The Airports Authority of India's master plan for the phased development of the airport has remained stalled even at Phase I because of the pending transfer of land.

Dimapur Airport, the only airport in Nagaland, plays a crucial role in connecting the state with the rest of the country.

The airport serves not only the people of Nagaland, but also residents of adjoining areas of Assam and Manipur within a radius of nearly 100 km.

Despite its strategic importance and rising passenger traffic, expansion efforts at the airport had long faced hurdles because of unresolved land-related issues, the official added.