Bacardi Launches Shake Your Future In Mexico For The First Time

MENAFN - 3BL) May 8, 2026 /3BL/ - Bacardi, the world's largest family-owned spirits company, announces the launch in Mexico of Shake Your Future, a program that transforms the lives of young adults by offering free mixology training and a path to formal employment as a professional bartender.

The program arrives in Mexico at a crucial time. According to INEGI data, although there are more than 30 million young people in the country, a large proportion of them face obstacles in accessing stable job opportunities. With the rate of informal employment and unemployment among 20-29 year olds reaching 44%, young people have limited opportunities for professional development. Bacardi has launched Shake Your Future to improve this situation for a small group of lucky individuals.

“Today, with Shake Your Future, we are training the next generation of talented bartenders and providing them with a platform for their personal and professional development,” says Daniel Aliaga, VP and Managing Director, Bacardi Latin America and the Caribbean.“It reflects our values ​​and our confidence in the unlimited potential of Mexican youth to further elevate the country's renowned hospitality industry.”

Shake Your Future is an intensive, month-long program-completely free of charge-that immerses participants in the art of mixology and customer service. The first 10 students to participate in the program were selected with the support of YouthBuild, a non-profit organization that promotes opportunities for young people and helps them achieve their goals and aspirations.

The training culminates in an internationally recognized qualification awarded by the prestigious European Bartender School.

The program, which was first launched in France in 2018, has proven successful in markets around the world, including Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, India, and South Africa, helping hundreds of graduates find employment and develop professional careers. Participants learn to master the art of mixology using iconic brands from the Bacardi portfolio-including BACARDÍ rum, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, and ST-GERMAIN liqueur-while developing the essential interpersonal skills to succeed in the industry.

After completing the course, each graduate receives support from Bacardi in accessing job opportunities within Mexico's vibrant bar and restaurant community.

The choice of Mexico to expand Shake Your Future is strategic. The hospitality industry is a pillar of the national economy, representing nearly 8.7% of GDP and generating millions of jobs. Mexico's influence on cocktail culture is also growing, as the country is now home to several of the world's best cocktail bars, including Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy, which was named the world's number one bar in 2024.

“The demand for bartenders with the skills needed to make amazing cocktails has never been higher,” says Ricardo Nava, co-owner of another of the country's top cocktail bars, Mexico City's Bar Mauro.“With Shake Your Future, Bacardi is helping to attract new talent to a sector that will only continue to grow.”

This launch marks a new chapter in the long history of Bacardi in Mexico and underscores its ongoing commitment to Corporate Sustainability to protect people and the planet. Bacardi supports local causes, collaborations, and programs to boost employability and job opportunities in its communities.

To learn more about how Bacardi is doing the right thing, visit and, for more information about the Shake Your Future program, visit:

ENDS

Media enquiries: Andrew Carney, [email protected]

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About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.