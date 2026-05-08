Fuel-Laden Motor Launch Destroyed By Fire In South Philippine Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: A motor launch carrying at least 140 drums of fuel was destroyed by fire on Friday night while docked at a private wharf in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines, authorities said.

The vessel, bound for Tawi-Tawi province and loaded with drums of diesel, caught fire at around 530 p.m. local time while anchored at the wharf, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

An initial investigation showed the blaze started when a crew member switched on the engine, igniting fuel on board. Fire investigators said a fuel leak caused the flames to spread rapidly, engulfing the entire boat within minutes.

Three crew members jumped into the sea to escape the flames and avoid injuries. The vessel was not carrying any passengers at the time of the incident.

Firefighters responded immediately to the scene. Arson investigators are continuing their probe to confirm the exact cause of the fire.