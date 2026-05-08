MP Ranks 1St In 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' Index 2025-26, Dy CM Shukla Credits Health Teams

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Friday that has secured the first position in the country in the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Scorecard 2025-26 with an AMB Index score of 92.1.

He added that the achievement reflects the state government's "unwavering commitment and effective implementation" of strategies to improve maternal and child health and control anaemia.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla congratulated the Health Department, National Health Mission, ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, allied departments, and the frontline health workforce for the national recognition.

"The state government is working with steadfast dedication towards improving maternal and child health, strengthening nutrition, and eradicating anaemia," he said.

"Healthy citizens constitute the very bedrock of a developed Madhya Pradesh. The State government remains resolute in its efforts to continuously improve performance across every healthcare parameter," he added.

Rajendra Shukla, who is leading the state's Health department, said the state has taken "another decisive step towards a healthy Madhya Pradesh" and has reiterated its resolve to maintain this level of excellence across all public health indicators in the future as well.

"The positive outcomes of which are now clearly visible at the national level," he added.

Madhya Pradesh showed exceptional performance in Iron-Folic Acid supplementation coverage.

"The state achieved 80.4 per cent coverage among children aged between 6 to 59 months. Coverage reached 95 per cent each among children aged between 5 to 9 years, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers," Deputy Chief Minister Shukla said.

Following Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly secured the second position with an AMB Index of 90.6, while Tamil Nadu ranked third across the country with 89.9.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla said the state government will continue to work with dedication to sustain the gains made under the campaign and improve health outcomes further.

He added that improving maternal and child health and eliminating anaemia remain key priorities for the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the health machinery will keep working in mission mode to ensure regular screening and treatment for anaemia across Madhya Pradesh.