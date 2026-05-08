Levene Energy Joins African Energy Week (AEW) As Gold Sponsor Amid Regional Expansion And Market Diversification

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 8, 2026/APO Group/ --

Nigerian integrated energy company Levene Energy has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) Conference and Exhibition as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing its position as an emerging pan-African energy platform focused on infrastructure expansion, energy access and long-term market diversification.

Taking place October 12–16 in Cape Town, AEW 2026 comes as Levene Energy accelerates its transition from a project-focused developer into a long-term energy infrastructure investor with interests spanning upstream, midstream, downstream and renewable energy segments.

A key milestone of this strategy was reached in January 2026 when the company secured a $64 million facility from the African Export-Import Bank to acquire a 30% stake in Axxela Limited. The transaction marks the company's entry into Nigeria's regulated gas infrastructure space, strengthening its position in gas processing, distribution and industrial energy supply.

The investment also aligns with Nigeria's Decade of Gas initiative, which seeks to monetize the country's estimated 600 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves while expanding energy access, supporting industrialization and improving access to cleaner cooking solutions nationwide.

Beyond gas infrastructure, Levene Energy continues to strengthen its upstream portfolio. The company holds interests in multiple producing and exploration assets in Equatorial Guinea, including Blocks EG-03, EG-04, EG-19 and Block P, alongside bitumen assets in Nigeria. This upstream footprint supports a broader strategy to increase resource development and supply in response to rising regional demand for hydrocarbons.

At the same time, the company is advancing its renewable energy business as part of a diversified energy mix strategy. Through its subsidiary LPV Technologies, Levene Energy operates a 200 MW solar panel manufacturing facility in Lagos, supporting both rural electrification initiatives and commercial and industrial adoption of solar power. The focus on distributed energy solutions and local manufacturing reflects Levene Energy's growing emphasis on energy access, grid resilience and local value creation.

“Africa's energy future depends on building integrated, locally anchored energy systems that can withstand global volatility while delivering reliable and affordable power,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.“Levene Energy's expansion across gas, renewables and infrastructure reflect the kind of long-term, value-driven strategy needed to unlock the continent's full energy potential.”

The company's participation at AEW 2026 builds on its recognition as a Local Content Champion at AEW 2025, highlighting its commitment to local capacity building, inclusive growth and the development of African-led energy solutions. AEW 2026 provides a platform for the company to engage with policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders to forge new partnerships and advance its regional expansion strategy across Africa's evolving energy landscape.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.