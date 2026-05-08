Every Dept Must Adopt Solution-Oriented Approach: LS Speaker ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday directed officials across departments to adopt a solution-oriented approach towards governance and ensure accountability at every level while addressing public grievances in a time-bound manner.​

Chairing a review meeting at the Command Area Development Auditorium in Kota with officials from the police administration, district administration, Municipal Corporation and the Kota Development Authority, Birla reviewed departmental functioning, complaint redressal systems, public grievance mechanisms, and the progress of ongoing development works across the Kota-Bundi region.​

He stated that the purpose of governance was not merely to run offices but to instil confidence among citizens that their voices are heard, respected and acted upon promptly.​

“Every department must work within fixed timelines to make grievance redressal systems simpler, transparent and efficient,” Birla said while directing officials to strengthen drinking water infrastructure and expedite ongoing water supply projects.​

The Lok Sabha Speaker directed Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that birth and death certificates are delivered directly to citizens' homes.​

He instructed that all applications related to birth, death and other certificates be resolved within a maximum period of 48 hours.​

Birla also emphasised the need for special camps and surveys in rural areas to identify individuals deprived of official documentation and government scheme benefits, particularly among nomadic communities.​

Calling for an effective monitoring mechanism for civic complaints, Birla instructed zone-wise sanitary inspectors to conduct regular inspections and ensure immediate action on sanitation, drainage, electricity, and other civic amenities.​

He further directed the establishment of Municipal Corporation sub-offices in areas such as Kaithoon, where teams handling water, electricity, sanitation, and other public services would be available to citizens.​

Deputy Commissioner-rank officers, he said, should sit at these offices once a week to resolve issues faced by residents of rural and remote areas.​

While reviewing the functioning of the Kota Development Authority, Birla ordered the formation of special patrolling teams to control encroachments and directed officials to ensure the immediate removal of illegal encroachments.​

He also instructed police officials to launch a comprehensive campaign against crime, drug abuse, theft and illegal activities in Kota, stating that theft of government property, including streetlights, would not be tolerated.​

Birla directed that every Gram Panchayat building be developed into a“Resolution Centre”, where Patwaris and Village Development Officers would be jointly available once a week to address public grievances.​

He further stressed the need to resolve discrepancies in Aadhaar, Jan Aadhaar and ration cards through special drives and camps, noting that such errors often deprive eligible citizens of welfare scheme benefits.​

Expressing displeasure over pending cases, Birla stated that keeping public grievances unresolved for prolonged periods reflected administrative insensitivity and would not be accepted under any circumstances.​

Senior officials from multiple departments, including the Public Works Department, the Public Health Engineering Department, Irrigation, Agriculture, and the Rajasthan State Road Development and Construction Corporation, attended the meeting, along with district administration and police officials from Kota and Bundi.​