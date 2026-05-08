MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Highland Critical Minerals Corp. Comments on Recent Market Activity

May 08, 2026 12:02 PM EDT | Source: Highland Critical Minerals Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) (FSE: U8X0) (" Highland Critical " or the " Company ") announces that at the request of CIRO, the Company wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Company currently focuses its activities on mineral exploration in Ontario, Canada. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with exploration work on the Church Property and Sy Property, along with other mining properties it may acquire and develop. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to: the anticipated timing, scope and nature of the Company's summer exploration program on the Church Property, including the completion of a radiometric and LIDAR geophysical survey and a sampling program; the expected timing of commencement of the exploration program; the expectation that exploration expenditures will qualify as eligible flow-through expenditures; and the Company's plans to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the availability of sufficient funds to carry out the planned exploration program; the receipt of all necessary permits and approvals; the availability of qualified contractors and personnel; favourable weather conditions; the qualification of exploration expenditures as eligible flow-through expenditures under the Tax Act; and assumptions about general economic and market conditions.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: adverse weather or field conditions; inability to obtain necessary permits or approvals; the unavailability of qualified contractors; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the risk that exploration expenditures may not qualify as eligible flow-through expenditures; market prices; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For more information, please contact:

Edward Yew

...

647-241-7202







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Highland Critical Minerals Corp.