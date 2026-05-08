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Altius, Blackberry, Biorem At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $53.30. Altius updated its Project Generation business activities and its junior equities portfolio in April. The market value of equities in the portfolio at March 31, 2026 was approximately $70.0 million, compared to $49.3 million at December 31, 2025. Net portfolio investment of approximately $0.6 million was completed during the quarter.
ATS Corp (T. ATS) Hit a new 52-Week High of $43.37. In mid-April, Simplicity Group, a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of ATS Wealth Management, an investment management firm based in San Diego and Palo Alto.
Aritzia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $147.94. Aritzia Inc. says its expansion plans are so far paying off. The Vancouver-based retailer, which has been pushing deeper into the U.S., has noticed store openings have become a reliable source of revenue growth because of how fast they're building loyalty with new customers.
BlackBerry (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.24. BlackBerry today announced that it has received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid share buyback program. The renewed program allows for the repurchase of up to 26,785,714 of its common shares, representing approximately 4.58% of the outstanding public float as of the close of business on April 30, 2026.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.15. In mid-April, Canadian Banc declared its monthly distribution of $0.16750 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 8, to shareholders on record as at April 30.
BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.40. In late April, BioRem announced a $65.3- million order backlog.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.09. Chemtrade declared a cash distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of April 2026 payable on May 29.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.90. In mid-April, Cipher reported Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million in Q1 2026, a sequential increase of 10% over Q4 2025 and a year-over-year increase of 25% compared to Q1 2025.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.19. In early May, Dream Industrial reported Net income was $62.8 million in Q1 2026, an increase of $15.3 million when compared to $47.5 million in Q1 2025.
EDM Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 57 cents. EDM said in April it made headway on permitting, financing and development activities in the first quarter of 2026, as the company moves closer to a potential production decision for its Scotia Mine project in Nova Scotia.
Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.92. Enerflex continued strong operational execution reflected in adjusted EBITDA of $137 million and record return on capital employaed of 173%.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.75. On Wednesday, Extendicare reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding out-of-period items, increased by $15.2 million or 52.2% from Q1 2025 to $44.2 million,
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.41. For the second quarter ended February 28, Founders reported a net loss of $2.37 million (0.02 per share), compared to a $1.1-million loss in the same period a year ago. The company operates as an explorer and does not report revenue
Fidelity Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. No news stories available today.
Galantas Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 61 cents. Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Galantas Gold over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.83. Global Dividend in April announced its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11 will receive 15 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split.
ATS Corp (T. ATS) Hit a new 52-Week High of $43.37. In mid-April, Simplicity Group, a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of ATS Wealth Management, an investment management firm based in San Diego and Palo Alto.
Aritzia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $147.94. Aritzia Inc. says its expansion plans are so far paying off. The Vancouver-based retailer, which has been pushing deeper into the U.S., has noticed store openings have become a reliable source of revenue growth because of how fast they're building loyalty with new customers.
BlackBerry (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.24. BlackBerry today announced that it has received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid share buyback program. The renewed program allows for the repurchase of up to 26,785,714 of its common shares, representing approximately 4.58% of the outstanding public float as of the close of business on April 30, 2026.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.15. In mid-April, Canadian Banc declared its monthly distribution of $0.16750 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 8, to shareholders on record as at April 30.
BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.40. In late April, BioRem announced a $65.3- million order backlog.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.09. Chemtrade declared a cash distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of April 2026 payable on May 29.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.90. In mid-April, Cipher reported Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million in Q1 2026, a sequential increase of 10% over Q4 2025 and a year-over-year increase of 25% compared to Q1 2025.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.19. In early May, Dream Industrial reported Net income was $62.8 million in Q1 2026, an increase of $15.3 million when compared to $47.5 million in Q1 2025.
EDM Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 57 cents. EDM said in April it made headway on permitting, financing and development activities in the first quarter of 2026, as the company moves closer to a potential production decision for its Scotia Mine project in Nova Scotia.
Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) Hit a new 52-Week High of $38.92. Enerflex continued strong operational execution reflected in adjusted EBITDA of $137 million and record return on capital employaed of 173%.
Extendicare Inc. (EXE) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.75. On Wednesday, Extendicare reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding out-of-period items, increased by $15.2 million or 52.2% from Q1 2025 to $44.2 million,
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.41. For the second quarter ended February 28, Founders reported a net loss of $2.37 million (0.02 per share), compared to a $1.1-million loss in the same period a year ago. The company operates as an explorer and does not report revenue
Fidelity Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. No news stories available today.
Galantas Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 61 cents. Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Galantas Gold over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.83. Global Dividend in April announced its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11 will receive 15 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split.
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