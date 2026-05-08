LV Petroleum Closes Out April With Five New Openings Across Five States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company experienced one of its most active weeks of growth to date

LAS VEGAS, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC announced five openings, including gas stations, restaurants and a new travel center across five states, closing out April on a strong note that reflects sustained growth for the company.

On April 29, LV Petroleum assumed operations of a travel center in Williams, Iowa. The location offers a Miss J's Café, Miss J's Diner and a Sbarro restaurant. This new acquisition will continue to bring convenience, cleanliness, safety and familiarity to LV Petroleum's customers in the Midwest region.

On the same day, LV Petroleum opened a new Conoco gas station in Pahrump, Nevada, offering both a Sbarro and a Rally's as dining options for guests, as well as a Sbarro inside the TA Express travel center in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and another Sbarro at the TA TravelCenter in Fillmore, Utah.

On April 30, the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Conoco gas station in Camp Verde, Arizona. This location offers a Charley's and a Sbarro for customers traveling through.

"This number of openings in a short period of time is a reflection of the superior team we've built," said Jeanette Davis, Senior Vice President of LV Petroleum. "From Iowa to Arizona, we are bringing quality fuel, food and service to drivers and communities that need it."

The latest announcements support a network built by LV Petroleum co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel. Founded in 2014, the company now operates over 80 travel centers nationwide and has more than 30 new sites under development through 2026.

"Five openings in two days across five states. That is what this team is capable of," said Kris Roach, President and CEO of LV Petroleum. "We are proud to expand our commitment to quality and consistency to more customers across the country and we have no intention of slowing down."

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby's, Bojangles, Dunkin, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.

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