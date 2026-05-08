Thurgood Marshall College Fund Honors The Legacy Of Dr. Mary E. Sias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) joins the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) community in mourning the passing of Dr. Mary Evans Sias, a visionary leader whose brilliance and dedication left an indelible mark on the HBCU landscape.

As a former president of Kentucky State University (Kentucky State), interim president at Texas Southern University and a recipient of TMCF's educational leadership award, Dr. Sias was a mentor and a fierce advocate who dedicated her life to the success of students and the sustainability of HBCUs.

Her decade of service at Kentucky State came during an important period in the university's history, as the institution worked to strengthen enrollment, expand academic offerings, modernize campus systems, deepen community engagement and continue its historic mission as an 1890 land-grant institution.

“Her wisdom and unwavering commitment to educational excellence served as a beacon for all of us in the higher education landscape,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.“We celebrate her extraordinary life and find inspiration in the countless doors she opened for the next generation of Black leaders.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.

CONTACT: Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696...