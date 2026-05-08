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Ebru Işıklı

Ebru Işıklı


2026-05-08 11:36:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Sociology, University College Dublin
Profile Articles

I am a sociology and social policy scholar, specializing in public surveys and public opinion. My research revolves around inequalities in the labour market and labour movement.

Experience
  • 2021–present Research fellow, University College dublin
Education
  • 2017 Boğaziçi University Atatürk Institute, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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