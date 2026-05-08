Ebru Işıklı

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ebru Işıklı
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Sociology, University College Dublin
I am a sociology and social policy scholar, specializing in public surveys and public opinion. My research revolves around inequalities in the labour market and labour movement.Experience
- 2021–present Research fellow, University College dublin
- 2017 Boğaziçi University Atatürk Institute, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment