A Year After Operation Sindoor, China Admits Helping Pakistan's Air Force During Confrontation With India: Report
According to the report, during the conflict, a Chinese-made fighter shot down at least one of India's French-made fighters.
In an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV, Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China's advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design, said that he had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May.What did the Chinese engineer reveal?
Zhang said:“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius [122 degrees Fahrenheit]. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically.”
He added that what drove his team was the "desire to do an even better job with on‐site support” and to ensure their equipment could“truly perform at its full combat potential."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment