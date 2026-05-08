BMTC Launches AC Bus Service Between Bengaluru And Channapatna With Three Stops

BMTC has launched a new air-conditioned bus service between Bengaluru and Channapatna, offering comfortable travel for commuters. The service includes three stops at Ramanagara and Kengeri, with a ₹105 fare and 44 daily trips for passengers.

BMTC has brought welcome news for thousands of daily commuters travelling between Silicon City Bengaluru and Channapatna, known as the land of toys.

The long-awaited air-conditioned bus service has been officially launched today, offering passengers a cool and comfortable travel option even during the peak summer heat.

At a function held in Channapatna today, local MLA CP Yogeshwar and former MP DK Suresh jointly flagged off eight BMTC air-conditioned buses. Despite their political differences, it was notable that both leaders came together to launch the service, aimed at benefiting the travelling public.

Air-conditioned buses will operate between Bengaluru and Channapatna with a total of 44 trips per day. A fleet of eight luxury AC buses has been deployed on this route. This will ensure a bus service every half hour to one hour, offering greater convenience to passengers.

The new service is expected to benefit hundreds of employees, students, and traders who commute daily from Channapatna to Bengaluru for work and other activities.

BMTC has fixed the ticket fare for travel from Majestic (Bengaluru) to Channapatna at ₹105. Although the fare is slightly higher compared to train travel, passengers feel it is reasonable considering the comfort and time savings offered by the service.

The buses will depart from Channapatna and halt at Ramanagara and Kengeri. This will also benefit commuters travelling to and from these two major locations.

With temperatures rising across the state, daily bus travel has become increasingly tiring for commuters. At such a time, the introduction of air-conditioned bus services has brought much-needed relief and comfort to passengers.

The buses feature comfortable seating and well-designed interiors, helping reduce fatigue during long journeys. Overall, BMTC has enhanced both speed and comfort on the Bengaluru–Channapatna route, improving connectivity for daily commuters.