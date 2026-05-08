Rajnath Singh Lauds Tiranga Mountain Rescue For Successful Operation

Rajnath Singh Lauds Tiranga Mountain Rescue

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team for completing their 2025-26 Winter deployment operation successfully without any incident, highlighting the difficult circumstances of the Himalayan terrain.

Singh visited a photo exhibition titled 'A Decade of Silent Service to the Nation' organised by TMR today, India's pioneering high-altitude rescue organisation, at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, to commemorate 10 years of dedicated service. Speaking at the event, Singh emphasised that the TMR team, along with other forces, play a significant role in safeguarding the Himalayan region in case of natural disasters.

"First, I want to congratulate Hemant Sachdeva (founder of Tiranga Mountain Rescue) and the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team because of their unwavering commitment and dedication. You have selflessly worked for the nation and serve as an inspiration for everyone. I would like to congratulate the team 2025-26 Winter deployment for completing their operation incident-free and successfully. The Himalayas are not just a snow-covered mountain, but a natural shield...Whenever any natural disaster strikes the Himalayas, the TMR team, along with the armed forces and NDRF, plays an important role in keeping the entire ecosystem safe," he said.

Singh visited a photo exhibition titled 'A Decade of Silent Service to the Nation' organised by TMR today, India's pioneering high-altitude rescue organisation, at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, to commemorate 10 years of dedicated service. The exhibition featured impactful photographs, capturing TMR's operations across the nation's high-altitude regions, highlighting the resilience of its volunteers and the lives touched by their efforts.

Defence Minister on 'Operation Sindoor', Future Warfare

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Joint Commanders Conference at the South Western Command Headquarters in Jaipur and hailed the intricacy behind Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025. "Short-duration, deep-penetration, high-intensity & high-impact, Op Sindoor showcased India's collective resolve & new military ethos", he said. His remarks come a day after the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence underscored the importance of innovative thinking and enhanced synergy for future wars. It emphasised the need to strengthen capabilities in AI, autonomous systems, data analytics & secure communication networks. (ANI)

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